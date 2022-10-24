Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Position Decreased by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. decreased its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 760,286 shares during the period. Sierra Wireless comprises 12.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Sierra Wireless worth $104,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 30.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.9% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 63,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

SWIR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.71. 9,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.40. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

