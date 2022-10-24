Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Financial Comparison

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Hillenbrand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 4.29 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -0.75 Hillenbrand $2.86 billion 0.99 $249.90 million $2.83 14.42

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions. Sigma Additive Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hillenbrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sigma Additive Solutions and Hillenbrand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hillenbrand has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.73%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% Hillenbrand 7.03% 23.13% 7.12%

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; process control systems; and mold bases and components for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, medical, packaging, construction, and electronics. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, other personalization and memorialization products, and web-based technology applications. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

