Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 2,583 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Compass Point dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

