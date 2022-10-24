Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 408 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

