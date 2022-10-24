Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

