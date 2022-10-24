Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Amphenol by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

