Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $487.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

