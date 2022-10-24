Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $532.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $527.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $487.60 and its 200 day moving average is $471.32. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

