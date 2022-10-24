Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 58737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Silver Spruce Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.
Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile
Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.
