Simplex Trading LLC Purchases New Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,313,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,552,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.0% of Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.75% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 369.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 103,241 shares during the period. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 192.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 133,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of FXI stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.48. 4,365,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,522,363. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

