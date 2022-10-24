Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Price Target Increased to SEK 19 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 17 to SEK 19 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sinch AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCMF remained flat at 1.75 during midday trading on Monday. Sinch AB has a 1 year low of 1.75 and a 1 year high of 22.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.76.

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

