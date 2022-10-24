SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0495 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $55.24 million and $2.26 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,789,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,123,712 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,116,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04942836 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,695,881.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

