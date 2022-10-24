SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.
SITE Centers Price Performance
Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
