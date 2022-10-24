SJA Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 450,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 53,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 330.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,892,000 after buying an additional 565,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 358,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.51. 63,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,880. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

