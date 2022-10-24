SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 143,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,434.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period.

IYR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,590. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

