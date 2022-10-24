SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.05. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,199. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $714.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.07.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 39.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 797,719 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,735,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 355,581 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 242,438 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

