Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CREG stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

