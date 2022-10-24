Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is Once Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Once Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for 4.4% of Once Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Once Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNOW traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.10. 33,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,687,034. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -78.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.17 and a 200 day moving average of $160.67. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

