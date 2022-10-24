SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.17% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $25,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.48.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $200.73 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.93. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

