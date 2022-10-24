SOMESING (SSX) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 24th. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $53.92 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,676,479,879 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

