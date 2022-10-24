SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 9.8%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. 11,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,093,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOUN. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $29,014.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,222,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,260 shares of company stock valued at $63,719 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $293,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

