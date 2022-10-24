Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0083 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $174.25 million and $98.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,299.72 or 1.00016174 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00056905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00043711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00829879 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $97.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

