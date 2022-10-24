Southside Bancshares (SBSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

SBSI opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 19.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 84.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 545.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

