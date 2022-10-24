SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSB. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.76.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SouthState will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $229,398.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,337.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $229,398.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,337.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,046.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,279,481. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

