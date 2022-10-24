S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 81.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $301.51. 47,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,219. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.58. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.93.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

