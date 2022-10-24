SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 31.0% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,308,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after buying an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 388,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 6.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATCO opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Atlas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

