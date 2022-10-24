SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.3% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.64. The company had a trading volume of 194,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,450. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.14.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

