SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Reduced by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,450. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

