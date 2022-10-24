SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,147. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54.
