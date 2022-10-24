SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,805 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $36,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 321,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,020. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

