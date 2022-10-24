SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,386 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $88,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 82.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Compton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 519,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.69. 91,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,658. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.