SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,884 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.89. 246,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,503. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

