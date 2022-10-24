SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,873,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,783 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $68,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 176,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,503. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

