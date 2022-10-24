Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) Insider Acquires £24,000 in Stock

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) insider Clive Whiley purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($28,999.52).

LON SPO opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.20) on Monday. Sportech PLC has a one year low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 40.80 ($0.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.50 million and a PE ratio of 0.81.

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

