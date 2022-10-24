Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) Insider Acquires £24,000 in Stock

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) insider Clive Whiley purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($28,999.52).
Sportech Stock Performance
LON SPO opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.20) on Monday. Sportech PLC has a one year low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 40.80 ($0.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.50 million and a PE ratio of 0.81.
Sportech Company Profile
