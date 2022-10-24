Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 14.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 11,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1,674.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 49,854 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Starbucks Stock Down 5.5 %

SBUX traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 440,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

