Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) vs. AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A AB Volvo (publ) 7.72% 21.00% 5.93%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $176.79 billion 0.23 $16.80 billion N/A N/A AB Volvo (publ) $43.40 billion 0.71 $3.82 billion $1.73 8.81

This table compares Stellantis and AB Volvo (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than AB Volvo (publ).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stellantis and AB Volvo (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 5 8 0 2.62 AB Volvo (publ) 0 3 1 0 2.25

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $21.14, indicating a potential upside of 64.41%. AB Volvo (publ) has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 359.32%. Given AB Volvo (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AB Volvo (publ) is more favorable than Stellantis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stellantis beats AB Volvo (publ) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid, and Comau brand names. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated and rigid haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, pavers, and compactors under the brand names of Volvo, and SDLG Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with NVIDIA and Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

