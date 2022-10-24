Stellar (XLM) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.80 billion and approximately $79.44 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012283 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,440.96 or 0.28302376 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,564 coins and its circulating supply is 25,606,732,100 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.