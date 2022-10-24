Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 24th (ADDYY, ADEVF, AEOXF, AIBRF, ALPN, AMIGY, ANYYY, APYRF, ARESF, BDNNY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 24th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €210.00 ($214.29) to €165.00 ($168.37). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 83.00 to 78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)

had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €142.00 ($144.90) to €138.00 ($140.82). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.40 ($3.47). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $14.00.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,620 ($31.66) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09).

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €131.00 ($133.67) to €119.00 ($121.43). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.75.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$10.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from SEK 340 to SEK 320. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €5.70 ($5.82) to €7.00 ($7.14). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €1.60 ($1.63) to €1.70 ($1.73). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$18.50.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.85 to C$3.50.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 685 ($8.28) to GBX 720 ($8.70).

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$2.50.

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 17 to SEK 19. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$6.25.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$17.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$13.50.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 89 ($1.08).

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$9.75.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €144.00 ($146.94) to €150.00 ($153.06). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 415 ($5.01).

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00.

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($35.71) to €25.00 ($25.51). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €16.00 ($16.33) to €8.00 ($8.16). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($12.63) to GBX 990 ($11.96).

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$13.50.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,088 ($13.15) to GBX 1,248 ($15.08).

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 630 ($7.61).

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$14.50.

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.25.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$11.50.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from SEK 208 to SEK 150. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. to $67.00.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €212.00 ($216.33) to €203.00 ($207.14). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($25.51) to €14.50 ($14.80). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,840 ($34.32) to GBX 2,710 ($32.75).

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €36.00 ($36.73). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €531.00 ($541.84) to €540.00 ($551.02). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.57).

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 40 to SEK 37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from 225.00 to 203.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 890 ($10.75).

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $330.00.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €11.90 ($12.14) to €12.50 ($12.76). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 205 to SEK 175. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

