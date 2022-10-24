StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVVC opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of ($3.81) million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVVC. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

