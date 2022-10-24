StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

