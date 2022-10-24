StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.32. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

