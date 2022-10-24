StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

