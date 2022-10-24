StockNews.com Downgrades Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to Sell

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.0 %

TSLX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.49. 418,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,522. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $24.74.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.