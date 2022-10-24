StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.11). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

