Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

STOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ STOK opened at $14.00 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

