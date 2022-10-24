Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by SVB Leerink

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 126.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STOK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.64. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

