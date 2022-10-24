Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($98.98) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($121.43) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of SBS stock opened at €81.30 ($82.96) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $986.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stratec has a one year low of €72.70 ($74.18) and a one year high of €146.40 ($149.39).

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

