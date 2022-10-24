Stratis 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.22 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002702 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $74.01 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.61 or 0.06914731 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001848 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00081743 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031724 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060524 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015073 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024971 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000303 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,319,889 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
