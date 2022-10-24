Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) versus Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Head to Head Review

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Sun Hung Kai Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Gibson Energy pays out 127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sun Hung Kai Properties and Gibson Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Hung Kai Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gibson Energy 1 4 1 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Gibson Energy has a consensus target price of $24.89, suggesting a potential upside of 51.39%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Sun Hung Kai Properties.

Sun Hung Kai Properties has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibson Energy has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and Gibson Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Hung Kai Properties N/A N/A N/A Gibson Energy 1.71% 26.47% 4.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and Gibson Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Hung Kai Properties $9.96 billion 3.33 $3.27 billion N/A N/A Gibson Energy $5.75 billion 0.42 $115.74 million $0.89 18.47

Sun Hung Kai Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gibson Energy.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Sun Hung Kai Properties on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China. It also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and fire prevention systems installation, wooden doors production and installation, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder's comprehensive, fire, employees' compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors' all risks, third party liability, and property all risks. In addition, the company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile broadband services; and data center services, including infrastructure, facility management, and other value-added services. Further, it manages car parks, tunnels, bridges, and toll roads; offers transport facilities for private and the public sectors; operates an expressway; provides public bus transportation services; and offers airport freight forwarding and aviation support services. Additionally, the company provides container handling and storage, container freight station, and other port-related services; operates department stores and supermarkets; and offers mortgage and other loan financing facilities, as well as offers asset and project management, architectural and engineering, cleaning, and secretarial services. It also engages in the club and road management business. The company was formerly known as Sun Hung Kai (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited in March 1973. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

