sUSD (SUSD) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $67.15 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,479.59 or 0.28422096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011101 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 66,799,749 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

